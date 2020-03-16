20,000 Irish people on holiday in Spain urged to plan flights home now by Government Minister due to Covid-19

The Minister for Foreign Affairs has advised up to 20,000 Irish people on holiday in Spain to prepare to fly home to Ireland by Thursday.

Minister Simon Coveney has urged people in Spain which as gone into a lockdown that they face 'real uncertainty' if they have not booked a flight by midnight Thursday. He said Ireland's two big airlines will facilitate all passengers.

20k Irish in Spain on Holidays, U need to plan to fly home by midnight Thurs or face real uncertainty re travel. @Ryanair & @AerLingus will facilitate free changes to flight bookings & will increase capacity if needed. No need to panic or book for tomorrow, but do take note! pic.twitter.com/HrE6u2MLqR March 15, 2020

Mr Coveney told RTE that many Irish people are on holidays in the Canaries, on the Balearic Islands and in mainland Spain.

He urged them to come home before midnight on Thursday "regardless of how long your holiday was supposed to be".