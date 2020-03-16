20,000 Irish people on holiday in Spain urged to plan flights home now by Government Minister due to Covid-19

Contact
Coronavirus / Covid-19
The Minister for Foreign Affairs has advised up to 20,000 Irish people on holiday in Spain to prepare to fly home to Ireland by Thursday.
Minister Simon Coveney has urged people in Spain which as gone into a lockdown that they face 'real uncertainty' if they have not booked a flight by midnight Thursday. He said Ireland's two big airlines will facilitate all passengers.
20k Irish in Spain on Holidays, U need to plan to fly home by midnight Thurs or face real uncertainty re travel. @Ryanair & @AerLingus will facilitate free changes to flight bookings & will increase capacity if needed. No need to panic or book for tomorrow, but do take note! pic.twitter.com/HrE6u2MLqR— Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) March 15, 2020
Mr Coveney told RTE that many Irish people are on holidays in the Canaries, on the Balearic Islands and in mainland Spain.
He urged them to come home before midnight on Thursday "regardless of how long your holiday was supposed to be".
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.