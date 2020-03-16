Letterkenny University Hospital deferring all non-essential procedures and appointments due to Covid-19 crisis

Letterkenny University Hospital and Sligo University Hospitals are deferring all procedures and appointments with the exception of very urgent inpatient, day surgery, diagnostics tests and outpatient appointments from this morning (Monday, March 16) until further notice.

This is to ensure that the hospitals have the necessary capacity to deal with any increase in suspected and confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Commenting a spokesperson for the Saolta Group said: “A small number of urgent cancer and time critical procedures, appointments or tests will proceed and these patients will advised directly by the hospitals. Patients are asked not to attend the hospital unless they have had confirmation from the hospital that their appointment is going ahead.

"We would also ask these patients not to bring anyone with them unless it is absolutely necessary and children are not permitted to attend with patients.

“We regret the impact that these deferrals will have on our patients but they are necessary in order to deal with the impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19).”

Visiting restriction continue across each of our hospitals in the Saolta Group.

The spokesperson continued: “We are again reminding the public not to visit any of our hospitals other than end of life situations and other exceptional circumstances as agreed with the ward manager in advance of visiting.

"To arrange a visit, families should telephone the hospital and request to speak to the relevant ward manager who will decide if a visit can be facilitated without compromising the welfare of the patients on the ward. It is particularly important that children do not visit patients in hospital.

“We would ask those permitted visitors not to come to any of our hospitals if they have a fever or have experienced respiratory symptoms.

“We recognise that the visiting restrictions are very difficult for patients and their families, however, our priority must be to protect the patients in the hospital who are vulnerable to infection. We would like to thank members of the public for their co-operation.

“We ask that members of the public help in the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 by observing the visitor ban in our hospitals, by attending the Emergency Department at our hospitals only when necessary; by following relevant public health advice around hand hygiene, cough and sneeze etiquette and social distancing; and taking simple precautions to protect themselves, their loved ones and the wider community.”