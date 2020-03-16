Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Letterkenny University Hospital deferring all non-essential procedures and appointments due to Covid-19 crisis

Visiting restriction continue across each hospital

Donegal campaign to hold vigil at Letterkenny Hospital this evening

Letterkenny University Hospital

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Letterkenny University Hospital and Sligo University Hospitals are deferring all procedures and appointments with the exception of very urgent inpatient, day surgery, diagnostics tests and outpatient appointments from this morning (Monday, March 16) until further notice.

This is to ensure that the hospitals have the necessary capacity to deal with any increase in suspected and confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Commenting a spokesperson for the Saolta Group said: “A small number of urgent cancer and time critical procedures, appointments or tests will proceed and these patients will advised directly by the hospitals. Patients are asked not to attend the hospital unless they have had confirmation from the hospital that their appointment is going ahead.

"We would also ask these patients not to bring anyone with them unless it is absolutely necessary and children are not permitted to attend with patients.

“We regret the impact that these deferrals will have on our patients but they are necessary in order to deal with the impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19).”

Visiting restriction continue across each of our hospitals in the Saolta Group.

The spokesperson continued: “We are again reminding the public not to visit any of our hospitals other than end of life situations and other exceptional circumstances as agreed with the ward manager in advance of visiting.

"To arrange a visit, families should telephone the hospital and request to speak to the relevant ward manager who will decide if a visit can be facilitated without compromising the welfare of the patients on the ward. It is particularly important that children do not visit patients in hospital.

“We would ask those permitted visitors not to come to any of our hospitals if they have a fever or have experienced respiratory symptoms.

“We recognise that the visiting restrictions are very difficult for patients and their families, however, our priority must be to protect the patients in the hospital who are vulnerable to infection. We would like to thank members of the public for their co-operation.

“We ask that members of the public help in the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 by observing the visitor ban in our hospitals, by attending the Emergency Department at our hospitals only when necessary; by following relevant public health advice around hand hygiene, cough and sneeze etiquette and social distancing; and taking simple precautions to protect themselves, their loved ones and the wider community.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie