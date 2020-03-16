Great community spirit shown despite Covid-19 fears

To prepare for the probability that the Corona Virus outbreak will result in many people having to self isolate, Inishowen Together are offering a Shop & Drop service to help with the collection and delivery of groceries and prescriptions.

The community group has created a dedicated Shop & Drop phone number, with volunteers ready to take calls from anyone who is self-isolating and needs any groceries or prescriptions.

All calls will be dealt with in the strictest confidence.

Inishowen Together's Sinéad Stewart said: “We are in unchartered territory, but our aim is community preparedness. Being restricted in our movements will be difficult. We understand that many people are feeling concerned about the spread of Covid-19.

"We are therefore offering assistance all residents of Inishowen, particularly those who are vulnerable or self-isolating. We know that people are worried about not being able to go to a shop or a chemist to get the necessities they and their families may need.

"That was clearly evidenced by the panic buying we saw last week. We hope we can provide some reassurance to everyone in the community that there are people ready and willing to help.”

She continued: “We’ve spent a lot of time this week setting up this dedicated phone number, liaising with other groups such as Volunteer Ireland, Buncrana GAA, Alone and St. Vincent De Paul and working on building up our network of volunteers. We want to sincerely thank everyone who’s volunteered so far. The response has been amazing.”

Siobhán Shiels said: “We are also beginning to contact local retailers and pharmacies to ask if they are providing or planning to provide home deliveries.

"We are asking any shop or pharmacy in Inishowen who will be providing this service to contact us by email so we can work with them in helping the community and assist them at an uncertain time for many local businesses.

"We are asking all businesses who wish to get involved to email us at inishowentogether@gmail.com”

She continued: “Obviously our volunteers’ health & safety is uppermost in our minds, so we have consulted with local doctors who have issued us with guidelines so that volunteers can take appropriate measures to protect themselves.”

The dedicated phone line will be open initially from 10am - 6pm daily, with a view to extending those hours should the need arise.

The number to call for Shop & Drop is 083 315 0069. Inishowen Together are asking people keep the line free for Shop & Drop orders only.

If you are interested in offering some of your time to help some of the more vulnerable people in our community please email inishowentogether@gmail.com.