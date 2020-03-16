Gardaí appealing for information in relation to burglary in Donegal village

Contact
Gardaí appealing for information in relation to burglary in Newtowncunningham
Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating a burglary that occurred at a house in Kilyverry, Newtowncunningham between 9am on Wednesday, March 11 and 8.15pm on Thursday, March 12.
Entry was gained by forcing open the rear bedroom window and the house was ransacked. Nothing was taken.
If anyone observed any people or vehicles in the area over the course of those two days that appeared suspicious then please notify Gardaí in Letterkenny on 0749167100.
