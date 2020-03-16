Contact
Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for information in relation to a burglary in Manorcunningham
Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for information in relation to a burglary at a house in Drumoghill, Manorcunningham on Wednesday, March 11 around midday.
A lady was at home with her elderly father when she heard a bang at the front door. She thought the man was there to read the electricity meter and went to fetch a stool for him to stand on.
She then heard her father shouting and rushed into the front room. Two men were exiting the property. They got into a small silver car that was parked across the road and left.
The two males were described as being in their late 20’s or early 30’s with dark hair. It is believed that they stepped into the house a short distance and then retreated when they realised that someone was at home.
Nothing was taken from the home. The front door was damaged as the door had been kicked and the lock was forced open as a result.
If anyone observed these males or the Silver car in the area and can offer a further description of them then please contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 0749167100 or call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.
