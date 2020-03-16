Donegal Gardaí investigating Raphoe burglary

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating a burglary that occurred at Magherasollus, Raphoe on Wednesday, March 11 between 7.40am and 6pm.

The tenant of a house returned home to find that a rear bedroom window had been forced open. Nothing was taken from the house but there was damage caused to the window.

If anyone in that area observed any people or vehicles in the area that seemed untoward then please call us in Letterkenny on 0749167100.