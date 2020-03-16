Contact
Calls for council housing rents to be delayed or reviewed as a result of the coronavirus
A Donegal county councillor has called for council housing rents to be delayed or reviewed for those who have been temporarily laid off as a result of the coronavirus.
Cllr Jack Murray said that this would go some way to helping ease the financial stress many people are now in.
He said: "Similar to the mortgage relief being offered to some homeowners, I believe that social housing tenants in Donegal should be entitled to a rent relief.
"I am aware of many people who are now out of work for a number of months through no fault of their own.
“They are now facing great financial stress and I feel that the council has a duty to assist them.
"I have written to the chief executive and the director of service for housing to ask that they would do this.
"We are in exceptional circumstances and exceptional measures need to be taken to help people in difficulty."
