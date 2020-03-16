There could be over 15,000 coronavirus cases in Ireland by the end of the month - Taoiseach

Contact
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar
The number of coronavirus cases Ireland is set to increase by around 30% every day in the short-term, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned.
Speaking at a press briefing this evening, Mr Varadkar said it could be expected that there will be 15,000 cases in the Republic or Ireland by the end of March.
And he revealed that the country will be dealing with the Covid-19 crisis for months to come.
He pointed out that most of those who contract the disease will not require to be treated in hospital, but some will need to be treated in intensive care units.
There are now 221 cases of Covid-19 on the island of Ireland, with 169 in the Republic and 52 in Northern Ireland.
Two people have died from the illness.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.