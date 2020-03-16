There could be over 15,000 coronavirus cases in Ireland by the end of the month - Taoiseach

The number of coronavirus cases Ireland is set to increase by around 30% every day in the short-term, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned.

Speaking at a press briefing this evening, Mr Varadkar said it could be expected that there will be 15,000 cases in the Republic or Ireland by the end of March.

And he revealed that the country will be dealing with the Covid-19 crisis for months to come.

He pointed out that most of those who contract the disease will not require to be treated in hospital, but some will need to be treated in intensive care units.

There are now 221 cases of Covid-19 on the island of Ireland, with 169 in the Republic and 52 in Northern Ireland.

Two people have died from the illness.