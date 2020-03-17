69 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by Dept. of Health

Contact
The latest figures confirmed the evening are as follows;
69 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the Republic, bringing the overall number to 292.
29 of the new cases are male, and 40 are female.
48 of the new cases were in the east of the country, 13 are in the south, five are in north west and three are in the west.
To date, 6,636 Covid-19 tests have been carried out.
