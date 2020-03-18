Russian air force bombers in Irish airspace off the Donegal coast

Russian air force bombers have been flying into Irish controlled airspace off the coast of Donegal in what is being seen as a move to test response times by Britain’s Royal Air Force and NATO.

According to a report in today’s Irish Times, a former US commander in Europe says that the Kremlin may be trying to pick at “a seam” that has developed between the Republic of Ireland and the UK in the wake of Brexit.

In the article, Lieutenant General Ben Hodges - a former US commander in Europe - said that Russia is flying bombers into Irish-controlled airspace to test response times by the RAF and other NATO air forces and to “map” radar coverage.

Last week, two Russian Tupolev TU-95 Bear bombers entered international airspace controlled by the Irish Aviation Authority off the west coast on two occasions.

These incursions led to British RAF Typhoon fighter jets being scrambled.

It was reported last Friday that, on a third flight mission in six days, two Russian Tupolev TU-160 White Swan strategic bombers flew around the northern coast of Scotland and then south off the north-west and west coast of Ireland before turning for home in the Bay of Biscay.

