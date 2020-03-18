Nurses answer Ireland’s call - wife of prominent Donegal TD among those to re-register

Contact
TD's wife among Donegal people answer healthcare professional call during Covid-19 pandemic
Donegal TD Pearse Doherty said he was very proud that his wife Róisín was among those to decide to re-register as a nurse.
“I haven’t seen her nursing badge and watch in over 12 years, and Róisín Boyle is now Róisín Doherty. What we are about to face with this virus requires an amazing national effort.
“I am proud that Róisín has decided with teachers off to re-register as a nurse to help in whatever way she can.”
He called on others who were in a position to help to do so.
The HSE recently issued a call for healthcare professionals not currently working in the public health service to register and be on call for Ireland.
New hospital and care beds are being created and more help will be needed to provide care. Anyone who is not a healthcare professional but has other relevant skills is also invited to register.
