Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Great sadness at the passing of Sally the Cope Gallagher

Much loved Dungloe woman passes away after short illness

Great sadness at the passing of Sally the Cope Gallagher

Reporter:

Matt Britton

There was great sadness this afternoon in the close-knit community of Dungloe this afternoon when news emerged of the passing of Sally the Cope Gallagher


This afternoon her brother Pat the Cope, former Leas Cheann Comhairle issued the following statement:


“The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of our sister Sally the Cope Gallagher, Carnmore Road, Dungloe. Her remains will repose at the family home in Dungloe from 6pm this evening however due to the Covid 19 guidelines and restrictions, the wake will be for family, friends and neighbours. Her funeral will take place tomorrow Thursday at 1pm in St Crona’s Church Dungloe with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

“Both my sister Mary Logue and myself along with Sally’s nieces and nephews fully appreciate that many friends, acquaintances and those whose knew Sally would like to attend her wake and funeral but due to the restrictions and the unprecedented times we are in we must all exercise caution.

“We greatly appreciate your wish to share in our grief of Sally’s passing but in the interest of the common good and public safety we must adhere to the guidelines.

Eternal rest grant onto Sally and may her soul be granted the eternal happiness of Heaven - Rest in Peace.

Ar lámh dheis Dé atá sí.

Funeral mass can be viewed on the parish webcam mcnmedia.tv St Crona’s Church Dungloe.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to the Patients Comfort Fund Letterkenny University Hospital or Shaun Mc Glynn Funeral Director

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie