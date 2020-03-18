Great sadness at the passing of Sally the Cope Gallagher

There was great sadness this afternoon in the close-knit community of Dungloe this afternoon when news emerged of the passing of Sally the Cope Gallagher



This afternoon her brother Pat the Cope, former Leas Cheann Comhairle issued the following statement:



“The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of our sister Sally the Cope Gallagher, Carnmore Road, Dungloe. Her remains will repose at the family home in Dungloe from 6pm this evening however due to the Covid 19 guidelines and restrictions, the wake will be for family, friends and neighbours. Her funeral will take place tomorrow Thursday at 1pm in St Crona’s Church Dungloe with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

“Both my sister Mary Logue and myself along with Sally’s nieces and nephews fully appreciate that many friends, acquaintances and those whose knew Sally would like to attend her wake and funeral but due to the restrictions and the unprecedented times we are in we must all exercise caution.

“We greatly appreciate your wish to share in our grief of Sally’s passing but in the interest of the common good and public safety we must adhere to the guidelines.

Eternal rest grant onto Sally and may her soul be granted the eternal happiness of Heaven - Rest in Peace.

Ar lámh dheis Dé atá sí.

Funeral mass can be viewed on the parish webcam mcnmedia.tv St Crona’s Church Dungloe.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to the Patients Comfort Fund Letterkenny University Hospital or Shaun Mc Glynn Funeral Director