Lough Eske Castle closes from today

Lough Eske Castle, Donegal town
In a statement earlier this afternoon Donal Cox, the general manager of the 5 star Lough Eske Castle confirmed the closure of the hotel until further notice.
He said: "o all of our valued guests, colleagues and friends, we greatly appreciate all your support during this challenging time.
"After much consideration, we have made the decision to temporarily close Lough Eske Castle from 12noon on Wednesday 18th of March 2020 until further notice.
"It is not a decision that has been taken lightly, however the health and safety of our team members and our guests is paramount.
"For those of you with an upcoming reservation, we are currently contacting all guests to reschedule.
"Our reservations team is available on 00353749725100 and via email, reservations@lougheskecastlehotel.com to answer any queries you may have.
"We sincerely thank our guests, team, suppliers, contractors and members of the local community for their continued support and we send our very best wishes to those affected by coronavirus.
"We look forward to welcoming you all back to Lough Eske Castle in the future."
