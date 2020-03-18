Contact

High Court approves €35,000 payout to the family of Donegal man over medical procedure

Family claimed his death was accelerated due to negligence

Trainer Gordon Elliot tells High Court he never spoke to owner of horse CAB claims was bought using proceeds of crime

The HSE had denied that it had been negligent after the family of a Donegal man took a legal action following his death

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The High Court has approved a €35,000 payout to the family of retired building contractor Brian McElhinney who had sued the HSE over injuries allegedly sustained following a medical procedure he underwent months before his death.
Mr McElhinney, a father and grandfather from Station Road, Glenties died at home on December 20, 2014.
His widow Rosaleen, on her own behalf, and behalf of her late husband’s dependents sued the HSE which she claimed had caused his death to be accelerated due to negligence.
The court heard that Mr McElhinney had been diagnosed as having conditions including Myelofibrosis, which is an uncommon type of bone marrow cancer that disrupts the body's normal production of blood cells.
It was claimed that in July 2014 Mr McElhinney underwent a procedure using a needle to take a sample from his back known as a lumbar puncture at Letterkenny University Hospital.
It was claimed that after the needle was removed from his spine he experienced excruciating pain resulting in him being paralysed from the waist down.
As a result he was never able to walk independently again, and suffered other serious medical complications.
He was eventually released from the Letterkenny University Hospital in late August 2014, several weeks after undergoing the procedure, and died the following December.

Cause of death
While the cause of death was due to his underline conditions, it was alleged that his death was significantly hastened by the effects of the lumbar puncture and the alleged failure to treat it.
His widow and their family, represented in court by Alistair Rutherdale Bl, were greatly distressed and upset by the manner of Mr McElhinney’s death and claim they suffered mental distress and loss resulting in personal injury and mental shock.
The HSE had denied that it had been negligent.
The settlement of €35,000 which is to be divided among the McElhinney family was approved in the High Court on Wednesday by Mr Justice Kevin Cross.

