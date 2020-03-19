Council housing policies forcing depopulation in rural parts of Donegal - claim

Rural Donegal is facing a crisis as council policies are forcing the depopulation of rural areas by forcing people into towns, it has been claimed.

There has been a scaling back in the building of Specific Instance (SI) houses in rural areas in recent years, and several councillors raised the issue at the last meeting of Donegal Co. Council’s Housing and Corporate Strategic Policy Committee in Lifford.

The low uptake on council loans was also raised.

SPC Chairman, Cllr Bernard McGuinness. said over the last number of years he had made various proposals to the council in relation to housing but to no avail.

"However it was quite obvious council officials here were working to the department's recommendations and not the council's which I totally disagreed with. This is county Donegal, we have different needs to other parts of the country,” he declared.

Cllr McGuineess said for many terms he had been arguing to allow people to build (SI) houses on farms, in many cases to allow people to look after their parents.

He added this was not only depopulating the west, it was depopulating Donegal.

"This is forcing people into the larger towns and out of the rural areas of Donegal," he said.

"Every rural school you see has one or two classes that are now empty. The population of Ireland has not gone down, the only problem is it has been moved into towns. It's crazy, yet we won't build houses there. If this keeps going there will be nobody living in west Donegal, Malin Head, Culdaff or in any of our smaller villages," he said.

Speaking in Irish, Cllr Michéal Mac Giolla Easbuig also raised the importance of getting SI houses erected, adding the roads into some of them were "absolutely shocking".

Cllr John Sheamais Ó'Fearraigh said no new SI houses had been built in the west of the county for a number of years now. He added people should also be allowed buy them out from the council if the opportunity arose.

Director of Housing, Corporate and Cultural Services, Joe Peoples said in relation to rural settlements and SI houses, he was happy to look at their policy and see where opportunities presented in relation to that.