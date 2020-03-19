Donegal flights to Glasgow to cease from March 23 due to coronavirus crisis

Contact
Donegal Airport at Carrickfinn
As a direct result of Covid-19 Loganair will be suspending all Glasgow to Donegal Airport flights from March 23 to May 21, it has been confirmed.
The primary concern of airport management is the health and well-being of customers and staff and a range of proactive measures have been introduced.
Earlier in the week it was announced that in line with Government recommendations, the decision was taken to close the bar located within the Airport to the public until further notice, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
