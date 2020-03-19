Donegal woman in Italy: ‘People need to self-isolate now’

Contact
Ballyshannon woman Roberta McIntyre has been living in Italy for 12 years
A Donegal woman living in Italy has urged people at home to take action to help to stop Covid-19 having the devastating impact it has had there.
Ballyshannon woman Roberta McIntyre has been living in Italy for 12 years but has seen her world turned upside down in recent weeks.
Covid-19 has caused more than 2,500 deaths in Italy.
The English teacher who lives in the Tuscan town of Prato insists that people must understand the importance of self-isolating: “If we don't self isolate now the virus will keep spreading and more and more people will need medical attention,” she said.
“There will be no beds left in the hospitals, doctors and nurses will get sick and then what?”
