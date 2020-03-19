Donegal Railway Heritage centre meeting the challenge of Covid-19

The Donegal Railway Heritage Centre located at the old train station in Donegal Town may be closed to the public at present, but that does not mean they are taking any kind of a break.

And they suggest that it might be a good time to catch up on reading about the great history of the railways in the county.

In their most recent posting they have told railway enthusiasts and all those interested in Donegal history, what they doing to meet this current challenge:

"We are sad to announce that like our neighbours across Donegal and further afield, we are closing for the next two weeks in response to the Covid-19 Virus, Monday 16th March – Monday 30th March 2020.

"This time may be longer, depending on future government directives.

"During this time our staff will continue with the current facelift that we are giving to the museum, as well as the much needed timely maintenance to the Donegal stock of railway carriages, wagons, etc.

"Hopefully, we will be back in the not too distant future and look forward with you in continuing to celebrate and showcase our unique Donegal railway Heritage.

In the meantime, if you wish to catch up on some reading on the Donegal Railways, see below for a great range of Donegal Railway publications delivered straight to your door!

http://donegalrailway. com/shop/