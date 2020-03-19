Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal Railway Heritage centre meeting the challenge of Covid-19

Facelift continues they say as does maintenance of its Donegal stock of engines

Donegal Railway Heritage centre meeting the challenge of Covid-19

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

The Donegal Railway Heritage Centre located at the old train station in Donegal Town may be closed to the public at present, but that does not mean they are taking any kind of a break.

And they suggest that it might be a good time to catch up on reading about the great history of the railways in the county.

In their most recent posting they have told railway enthusiasts and all those interested in Donegal history, what they doing to meet this current challenge:

"We are sad to announce that like our neighbours across Donegal and further afield, we are closing for the next two weeks in response to the Covid-19 Virus, Monday 16th March – Monday 30th March 2020.

"This time may be longer, depending on future government directives.

"During this time our staff will continue with the current facelift that we are giving to the museum, as well as the much needed timely maintenance to the Donegal stock of railway carriages, wagons, etc.

"Hopefully, we will be back in the not too distant future and look forward with you in continuing to celebrate and showcase our unique Donegal railway Heritage.

In the meantime, if you wish to catch up on some reading on the Donegal Railways, see below for a great range of Donegal Railway publications delivered straight to your door! 

http://donegalrailway. com/shop/

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie