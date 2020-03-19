Contact

Donegal students affected by immediate closure of regional colleges in the North

Indefinite closure of regional colleges in North

NWRC

Donegal students affected by closure of North's six regional colleges

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Thousands of Donegal students will be impacted by the closure of the six colleges of Further and Higher Education in the North.


The colleges have taken the decision to suspend all face-to-face delivery from 17:00 on Friday, 20 March 2020. The suspension will last until further notice.


In a statement the colleges said: “The decision, which has been taken in light of the latest UK Government advice, is driven by the overriding need to help protect the safety and wellbeing of our students and our staff.


“This announcement means that, as of Monday, 23 March 2020: Delivery will continue remotely including the use of digital learning, in so far as this is possible.”


“Colleges will remain open to staff only. This will remain under review. However, where practical, staff should work remotely. The absence of students and the size of campuses will ensure that we can all comply with the need to remain socially distant.


“We understand and deeply regret the unavoidable disruption this will cause to the lives of our learners and our staff. We are giving as much notice as possible to allow time for students, parents, carers and the business community to make the necessary arrangements.


“Each College is continuing to work through the ramifications and practicalities of the decision at a local level.


“We are hugely proud of the way in which the entire Further Education College community is responding to this dynamic and deeply challenging situation. Our employees’ unwavering commitment to our learners, and to each other, is as admirable as it is unsurprising.


“The Colleges will continue to provide staff and students with updates, signposting to official government and public health advice, as well as whatever reassurances we can in the midst of so much uncertainty and unease.


We look forward to welcoming our students back on campus in due course,” the statement concluded.

