Education Minister makes major announcement re Leaving Cert due to Covid-19

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh TD announced that oral and practical exams that form part of the Leaving and Junior Certs will not go ahead.

But he assured students that they would all get full marks for this portion of the overall subject exam. These exams were due to start on Monday. The minister said it was his belief that it would be unfair to expect students to take these tests at a later date during a busy exam period when they would be expecting to prepare for the written exams.

The deadline for other course project work has been extended to May 15.

Minister McHugh added that the State Examinations Commission and the Department of Education would continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation and its impact on the examination timetable.

Addressing students and their families in a live broadcast, Minister McHugh acknowledged the many challenges they were facing.

He said: "But if I have learned anything in my time as Minister for Education, it is that our young people are resourceful, resilient, creative and courageous."

He encouraged young people to use their digital expertise to support their families in staying connected.

Minister McHugh assured young people that the will and the resources to get through this crisis were available.

He told students and their families: "I want to make sure that each and every step we take has your best interests at heart.