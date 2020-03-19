Much-need flood relief works underway on Donegal river

Contact
Flooding at Drumlonagher, Donegal Town in 2019 PHOTO Siobhan McNamara
Much-needed flood relief work is underway on the River Eske in Donegal Town.
Area Roads Officer Mark Sweeney told councillors at the March meeting of Donegal MD that removal of trees on the River Eske was underway.
“The bulk of that work is done,” he said.
It is expected that culvert work in the Brookfield area of the town will start soon.
Further in-river work to reduce flood risk in the Castle Street /New Row area can only be carried out between June and August.
Houses and businesses along the River Eske have suffered badly from flood damage in the last few years. With climate change bringing about more extreme weather, it is expected that this problem will continue or even worsen.
It is hoped that the Eske basin will qualify for major flood relief funding from the Office of Public Works (OPW) to put in place a more comprehensive solution.
