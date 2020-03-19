Road safety still a major concern on narrow Donegal border bridge

Plans to improve safety at Lennox Bridge on the Donegal - Leitrim border have hit a major stumbling block.

Area Roads Officer Mark Sweeney told councillors in the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal that he had been in touch with his Leitrim counterpart. He discovered that Leitrim County Council had applied for grant funding in 2019 to cover the cost of bridge and road realignment works.

“It was not granted,” said Mr Sweeney. “They are looking at other measures and will come back to me when they know what they are doing.”

The roads officer was giving his monthly report at the March meeting of Donegal MD. He had followed up serious concerns previously voiced by Cllr Michael McMahon (SF) and Cllr Barry Sweeny (FG) about the number of accidents at the notorious bridge.

One solution which had been proposed was to put traffic lights at the bridge and to cut back bushes to improve visibility.

Mr Sweeney said he would also look at improving signs on the Donegal side.