Access to popular Donegal beach access limited due to storm damage

Access from the Friary side to the main Rossnowlagh beach in south Donegal is currently closed as a result of recent storm damage.

The main entrance to the beach beside the surfing club is operational.

However there is still some flooding in the road over to the entry point on the Murvagh/Ballintra side entrance.

The beach is attracting many walkers who are using the open space to walk and exercise at this challenging time because of the threat of Covid-19.

Users should of course, observe all the social distancing protocols as outlined by the HSE and government at this time.



Also be aware of tide times and prevailing weather conditions before visiting any coastal area.

(Photo:Siobhan McGowan).