BREAKING; 191 New cases of coronavirus confirmed

The first death in the North of Ireland

Reporter:

Matt Britton

There has been 191 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland, bringing the total in the country to 557.

There has been an increase in Covid-19 testing here after the National Public Health Emergency Team changed the thresholds last Friday.

Speaking at a press briefing, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the Department of Health would not have expected to see any impact from social distancing measures on the figures at this point.

Earlier, Northern Ireland recorded the first death of a patient with Covid-19 there.

Stormont's Department of Health said the patient, who died in hospital in the Greater Belfast area, was elderly and had an underlying health condition.

A total of 77 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, up nine from yesterday.

Overall there are 634 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and four deaths on the island of Ireland.

Around 80% of cases of Covid-19 will be a mild to moderate illness, close to 14% have severe disease and around 6% are critical.

Generally, you need to be 15 minutes or more in the vicinity of an infected person, within 1-2 metres, to be considered at-risk or close contact.

