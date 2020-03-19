Contact

Donegal's Dancing Queen Grainne to swap the ballroom for the hospital wards

Grainne Gallanagh re-registers with HSE to help fight the coronavirus

Grainne Gallanagh

Donegal women Grainne Gallanagh

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal's very own dancing queen Grainne Gallanagh has re-registered as a nurse with the HSE in the midst of the current coronavirus crisis.

The Buncrana model has had quite the week, failing to make the final of the popular RTE series Dancing with the Stars at the weekend, the popular Buncrana women is now going back to nursing to help out her former colleagues in battling the disease.

The former Miss Universe Ireland follows in the footsteps of scores of former nurses re-registering, including Donegal TD Pearse Doherty's wife Roisin.

Taking to Instagram, Grainne said: "So I think it may be time hang up the dancing shoes and dawn the scrubs and gloves again ‍⚕️ Having not worked as a nurse in Ireland for the last few years I am in the process of re registration to help do my bit in the current crisis. Sending so much love to all the healthcare staff that are already in the midst of all the chaos" ❤️ #corona #nurses

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time.

