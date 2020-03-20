80 new gardai for Donegal and the north west

80 of the 319 new gardai that have been sworn in today, will take up positions in the north west region, including Donegal.

This means that An Garda Síochána has reached its highest numbers of sworn members since the foundation of the State.

Following the attestation of 319 new Gardaí (195 from intake 193, and 124 from intake 201) in an Attestation Ceremony at the Garda Training College, Templemore, Garda numbers has grown to an organisation of 14,758, the largest number of sworn Gardaí in the history of the State.

In a statement to donegallive.ie, they said:

"The newly attested Gardaí are part of An Garda Síochána’s range of measures to maximise our operational availability and support other vital public services in responding to the evolving COVID-19 situation.

Following the attestation of the new members of An Garda Síochána, the strength of the organisation stands at:

· 14,758 Garda members of all ranks

· Largest number of Garda rank (12,051)

The newly attested Gardaí will be assigned to the Regions as follows:

· Dublin Region – 65 new Gardaí assigned

· Eastern Region – 94 new Gardaí assigned

· Southern Region – 80 new Gardaí assigned

· North Western Region – 80 new Gardaí assigned

"In addition to the newly attested Gardaí, An Garda Síochána has implemented a number of prudent organisational changes across the organisation. Some of these changes include amendments to rosters, restricted annual leave, delaying retirements where possible, hiring an additional 210 community support vehicles and the redeployment of personnel including 124 personnel from the Garda Training College, who have been redeployed across all four Regions.

Garda members working as tutors/instructors in the Garda College will be redeployed at Garda, Sergeant and Inspector level to operational duties or essential training services in the following regions:

· Dublin Region – 7 personnel redeployed

· Eastern Region – 59 personnel redeployed

· Southern Region – 56 personnel redeployed

· North Western Region – 2 personnel redeployed

"The combined organisational changes result in a 25% uplift in Garda personnel resources being made available to support communities in the weeks and months ahead as we deal with the impact of COVID-19 on our communities.

"Commissioner Harris has designated the ongoing situation as an "exceptional event” in accordance with the Working Time Agreement.

"At this time there has been no change to the role of Special Tactics & Operations Command (STOC), Special Crime Operations and Detective / Drugs Units nationwide. Whilst contingency planning is in place, these units continue to support the community and Garda colleagues with a range of specialist services.

"Last week, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security John Twomey established the Garda National Co-ordination Unit. Headed by a Chief Superintendent, its role is to ensure a co-ordinated approach when dealing with organisational issues around the COVID-19 virus. Deputy Commissioner Twomey chairs a daily meeting of this Unit via teleconference with the heads of the Garda organisation to discuss the latest issues arising from the COVID-19 situation and An Garda Síochána’s response to keep people safe."