Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Farm scheme flexibility needed in light of Covid-19 - Donegal TD says

Full engagement with EU Commission vital for local farmers

Charlie McConalogue Dail

Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

It is vital that the Department of Agriculture has full engagement with the European Commission for farm scheme flexibility in light of Covid-19, a Donegal TD has claimed.

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said: “We have seen a trojan national effort by citizens and State authorities to battle this virus and all should be commended in their efforts.

“Farmers and the agri-food industry have not been found wanting in ensuring that produce continues to be available on supermarket shelves. Farmers are taking all necessary precautions and following the expert guidance from the HSE.

“Given the centrality of maintaining food security and supply lines during the current crisis, I believe that it is incumbent on the Department to engage with the EU Commission and ensure flexibility in the operation of farm schemes if required.

“All 2020 scheme payment deadlines must also be maintained and communication channels with the Commission kept open on issues such as inspections.

“In order to comply with social distancing best practice, I would echo the calls of ICOS for stocking rules under the Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) scheme to be relaxed so that all farmers do not have to go to marts at this time.

“Such a move would enable farmers a longer period of time from which to purchase animals from marts, which will be required in cases to meet stocking density rules under the scheme."

“This is a challenging time for farmers, and we need to do everything to support them, while adhering to HSE guidance,” concluded Deputy McConalogue.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie