Join #DigitalDaffodilDay in Donegal and support the crucial work of the Irish Cancer Society during Covid-19

Cancellation of the Irish Cancer Society's national Daffodil Day will have a devastating effect on the society's resources.

The event had been due to take place on Friday, March 27 with numerous events such as coffee mornings and workplace sales of daffodils planned for the preceding week.

And the recent announcement that Donegal Relay For Life cannot go ahead this year is a further major blow, especially for services here in the county.

But there is an opportunity to help raise crucial funds and to show solidarity with cancer patients and their families.

People all over the country are hosting virtual coffee mornings and coming up with other creative ideas to support a digital Daffodil Day. Many of us know all too well the devastating effects of cancer, and how much that support from the Irish Cancer Society means in those very difficult times.

Money raised will help the society provide cancer patients and their families with practical, emotional and financial support, as well contributing to vital cancer research.

To host a virtual coffee morning, simply choose a date and time and let all your friends and family know. Depending on available technology, you could link up by video or simply share photos or short video clips.

People could if they so wish, share stories of how the Irish Cancer Society has been there for them to highlight the often unseen work of the charity.

The solidarity element of this type of event is not to be underestimated. The daffodil has become a quiet but effective symbol of support and hope for those affected by cancer. Your virtual coffee morning could give a much-needed lift to a cancer patient who may be feeling alone and frightened as a result of Covid-19.

Whether it is part of a virtual coffee morning, or an individual donation people can text DAFFODIL to 50300 to give €4. Alternatively, they can make a donation through the Irish Cancer Society's website cancer.ie where they will also find advice regarding Covid-19 for current and former cancer patients and their families.