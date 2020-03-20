"Business as usual, as far as possible" says leading Donegal community organisation

One of Donegal's leading community development organisations described the outworkings of the coronavirus pandemic as “surreal" but said it was "business as usual, as far as possible."

Shauna McClenaghan, Joint CEO of Inishowen Development Partnership (IDP) said: “While circumstances are surreal, it is business as usual for IDP Staff across Inishowen, where possible.”

Commenting on the emerging covid crisis, Shauna said: “We in IDP understand that this is a frightening time for our community and I want to reassure you that while we are working remotely, we continue to work to support and serve our stakeholders and members of the public across Inishowen.

“These are unprecedented times and we need now, more than ever, to pull together as a collective and work not only for Inishowen but the wider region and indeed the country.

“We have proactively put measures in place so that staff can work remotely. This is a steep learning curve for us as an organisation but I want to commend staff who have wholeheartedly embraced this sudden change and who are continuing to show how invested and committed they are to helping the people of Inishowen.

“Obviously not all our operations can continue as before but I want to reassure all members of our community that we are working to ensure that services continue to the best of our ability and we encourage those online to keep a watching eye on our facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/InishowenDevelopmentPartnership/ where we will post updates and signpost to services as we get them. Yesterday, for instance we organised a “Zoom” conference call with some of our community leaders and had 11 sign in from across the peninsula, from Malin Head to Carrowmena to Carndonagh to Greencastle, Clonmany, Dunree and Buncrana,” said Shauna.

Other IDP staff members have also participated in a National meeting hosted by AONTAS [the national adult learning organisation.]

According to Shauna: “IDP work scheme supervisors and administrators also answered calls from worried participants.

“It’s about supporting each other and learning how to build resilience as many in our community are developing innovative solutions to address local needs.

“Please continue to send us details of positive community efforts via enquiries@inishowen.ie and please look out for those who are not online and who it is vital that we reach. In the meantime folks, stay safe”.

To contact IDP by telephone, call:074 9362218.