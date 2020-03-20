Popular Donegal heritage weekend postponed due to coronavirus crisis

Contact
The Colgan Hall, Carndonagh
Due to the present coronavirus situation, the Colgan Heritage Committee has decided to postpone the planned Colgan Heritage Weekend in Carndonagh, due to be held on June 27-28 until a later date.
Hugh Farren, Colgan Heritage Committee chairperson said: "The committee is looking forward to holding the Heritage Weekend after the present situation has been resolved, and new dates will be published in due course.
"The committee would like to wish everyone good health in the months ahead."
