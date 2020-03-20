Donegal court case adjourned: Husband and wife face charges in connection with non-declaration of €300,000 in compensation

Contact
Ballyshannon court house
A County Leitrim woman, who was claiming Carer’s Allowance for her husband, has been charged at a County Donegal court with not telling the Minister For Employment Affairs and Social Protection that her husband had received €300,000 in compensation.
Maureen Regan of Laghta, Kinlough, County Leitrim is charged that on a date between December 5, 2013 and September 14, 2016, that she did fail to notify the Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection of a change in her circumstances that her spouse had received €300,000 compensation which affected her entitlement to Carer’s Allowance under the Social Welfare Consolidation Act 2005.
Oliver Regan, of the same address, is charged that on dates between December 4, 2013 and January 31, 2017, that he failed to notify the same government department of a change in his financial means which affected his entitlement to Disability Allowance under the same Social Welfare Act.
At Ballyshannon District Court, Judge Kevin Kilrane adjourned the cases until September 4.
Neither of the parties appeared as the court sitting was restricted to a small number of officers of the court due to the current coronavirus pandemic.
