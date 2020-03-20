Send us your photos that capture the 'Magic of Donegal' and we will share them online and in our print titles

Contact

Many people who are off work or school as a result of Covid-19 are rediscovering the joy of the great outdoors.

People have been taking to social media to share photos that capture the magic of our stunning county. 

Your beautiful photographs have inspired us to start a 'Magic of Donegal' gallery which we will run here on DonegalLive.ie and in our print titles Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Inish Times and Donegal People's Press over the coming weeks.

So if you are out and about at your favourite places, send us your photos by email to siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie with 'Magic of Donegal' in the subject line.

Alternatively if you include both of the hashtags #DonegalLive and #MagicofDonegal in your social media posts, we will include those pictures too. Please tell us where in Donegal the photograph was taken and include your own name.

Please only send photographs which you have taken yourself, or have the photographer's permission to submit.

Photographs can be anything from magical family moments to beautiful landscape shots or nature in close-up, whatever 'Magic of Donegal' means to you. Just remember to be respectful of social distancing and of those who require a higher level of self-isolation.

We look forward to seeing your photos.

Happy snapping!

