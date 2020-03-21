Coronavirus fears allow John Downey to return home to Donegal

A court has ruled that John Downey who is charged with murdering two British soldiers in 1972 can return home to Donegal because of Covid-19.

His bail terms were varied after his defence team argued it was not suitable for him to continue staying with a Sinn Féin representative in Belfast due to his underlying health problems.

The 68-year-old, who lives in Creeslough, is facing prosecution for a car bomb attack which killed UDR members Alfred Johnston and James Eames in Enniskillen.

He was detained in 2018 under a European Arrest Warrant.

The prosecution expressed fears at the High Court hearing in Belfast that allowing him home could increase the risk of flight. Mr Justice McAlinden warned how it would reflect on the party if the 68-year-old were to abscond.

"If this bail breaks down I think it's inevitable that senior members of Sinn Féin in this jurisdiction would suffer significant embarrassment and reputational damage, in that they were unable to abide by assurances and undertakings given on behalf of Mr Downey,” he said.

Mr Downey fought a battle against extradition from the Republic before handing himself in to authorities in October last year.

He was granted bail to live at the Belfast home of a Sinn Féin councillor, with£225,000 in cash lodged as surety in December last year.

Downey, who has a respiratory condition and other health issues, applied to vary those terms due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The hearing proceeded by telephone conference to avoid lawyers having to attend court in person.

Granting the variation, Mr Justice McAlinden ordered a member of the accused's family to lodge a further £5,000 cash surety.

The judge also directed that Downey must have Skype video calls with a PSNI officer twice a week to ensure he is at the bail address.

READ MORE: John Downey granted bail today on condition of £225k surety