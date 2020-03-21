Donegal man killed in Co Louth collision

A Donegal man has been killed in a road traffic collision in Co Louth.

The man, who was in his 20s and from the west of the county, died when the car he was driving was involved in a collision with an articulated lorry on the N2 near Collon on Friday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward and are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Ardee Garda Station on 041-6871130, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.