Donegal Town Masses to be live streamed from St. Patrick’s

St. Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town
Notice to all Catholic parishioners in the Donegal Town area that Masses can be viewed on the live stream from St. Patrick's Church Donegal Town at 6pm this Saturday evening and 11.30am Sunday morning.
People can go to MCN Media click on St. Patrick's Church Donegal Town. Weekday masses at 10am from Monday next.
No congregation as advised. Thanks, Fr. Willie Peoples.
