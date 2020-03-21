Donegal fruit and veg man to use GAA club to move stock previously meant for hotels, restaurants and bars

A well-known fruit and vegetable company in Donegal that has seen a massive drop in business due to the coronavirus crisis is set to sell off his surplus stock in a novel way.

Liam Doherty of Sean Doherty and Sons Limited, Letterkenny, supplies fruit and vegetables to numerous hotels, restaurants and cafes, especially in north Donegal.

But the widespread closure of outlets in the hospitality business has left him with stock that has a limited shelf life.

But Liam's cousin, Ciaran Haran, has come up with a novel idea.

And Liam is now going to bring a load of fruit and vegetables down to O'Donnell Park, the home of St. Eunan's GAA Club, tomorrow from 12 noon until 2.00 pm.

And it will be sold off at cost price!

In fact, it will be a case of drive in, drive out, and naturally enough all social distancing measures will be enforced. He'll even put the goods into the boot.

Cash can be thrown into a bucket, and gloves will be used as well.

Liam's business is one of a whole host of small businesses that has suddenly been plunged into unknown territory - and an uncertain future lies ahead.

He has always championed the importance of supporting local businesses.

And he is now calling on anyone in similar circumstances (with stock to clear) to contact St. Eunan's GAA club to see if they could do something similar in a safe environment with minimal risk.

In a facebook post, his message is: "Anyone in a similar boat, tell them to contact the Club....safe environment and minimal risk and no queues. Like and Share if if anyone has a similar problem or if Eunan's can help.....contact us....will be glad to help."

Produce available tomorrow will include the following:

Broccoli

Cauliflower

Iceberg lettuce

Tomatoes

Cos lettuce

Baby gem lettuce

Eggs

Roosters

Pinks

Onions

Packets of Mixed lettuce 500g

Assorted herbs

There will also be other products available all at half price or less





