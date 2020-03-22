Contact

Man who suffered heart attack in Donegal forest park airlifted to hospital

Casualty carried in a stretcher from an inaccessible area

Rescue 118 viability put at risk as Sligo Airport requires funding

Rescue 118 airlifted the man from Ards Forest park (file picture)

Reporter:

Declan Magee

A man had to be airlifted to get medical treatment after he suffered a suspected heart attack in an inaccessible area of a Donegal forest park.

The man in his 50s was walking in Ards Forest Park when he became ill.

Mulroy Coast Guard, the National Ambulance Service and Donegal Mountain Rescue Team responded to the call-out around 2pm on Saturday.

The Sligo-based Rescue 118 Coast Guard helicopter was tasked by the Marine Rescue Coordination Centre at Malin Head to aid in the call-out, which lasted around four hours.

A spokesman at the centre said members of the Mulroy Coast Guard reached the man and loaded him into a stretcher.

The man was then carried from the location to a safe landing spot.

An advanced paramedic from the National Ambulance Service accompanied the man as he was flown to Letterkenny University Hospital where he admitted to the emergency department.

 

