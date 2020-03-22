Man who suffered heart attack in Donegal forest park airlifted to hospital

Contact
Rescue 118 airlifted the man from Ards Forest park (file picture)
A man had to be airlifted to get medical treatment after he suffered a suspected heart attack in an inaccessible area of a Donegal forest park.
The man in his 50s was walking in Ards Forest Park when he became ill.
Mulroy Coast Guard, the National Ambulance Service and Donegal Mountain Rescue Team responded to the call-out around 2pm on Saturday.
The Sligo-based Rescue 118 Coast Guard helicopter was tasked by the Marine Rescue Coordination Centre at Malin Head to aid in the call-out, which lasted around four hours.
A spokesman at the centre said members of the Mulroy Coast Guard reached the man and loaded him into a stretcher.
The man was then carried from the location to a safe landing spot.
An advanced paramedic from the National Ambulance Service accompanied the man as he was flown to Letterkenny University Hospital where he admitted to the emergency department.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Sam Davidson's Taste performing to huge crowds at last year's Rory Gallagher Festival in Ballyshannon. Picture: Terry Hanna)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.