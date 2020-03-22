Lack of outdoor social distancing concern voiced by Donegal councillor

Contact
Concern voiced by Donegal councillor regarding lack of social distancing during coronavirus pandemic
Concern has been expressed by a Donegal Councillor regarding what he described as the "continuing disregarding" of social distancing guidelines advocated by medical professionals during the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking to Donegal Live, Inishowen Councillor Jack Murray said: "It is very concerning that some people continue to disregard the advice of medical professionals and are still congregating.
"In particular, I have been contacted by people in Buncrana who are worried about the potential of people gathering in close proximity to each other on the beaches.
"Social distancing could be the most important act that we will ever be asked to do collectively as a community. It is a social responsibility that we need to fulfil.
"Everyone needs to realise the potential of this disease and be cognisant of the horrific news emerging from Italy. The coronavirus pandemic has terrifying potential, particularly for the elderly people we care for. Young people need to be aware of this and think of the worst case scenario that could arise from our actions. These measures are temporary and will pass eventually. But, for now, it's vital that we keep our distance. It's literally a matter of life and death for many," concluded Cllr Murray.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Concern voiced by Donegal councillor regarding lack of social distancing during coronavirus pandemic
Sam Davidson's Taste performing to huge crowds at last year's Rory Gallagher Festival in Ballyshannon. Picture: Terry Hanna)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.