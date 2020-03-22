Lack of outdoor social distancing concern voiced by Donegal councillor

Concern has been expressed by a Donegal Councillor regarding what he described as the "continuing disregarding" of social distancing guidelines advocated by medical professionals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Inishowen Councillor Jack Murray said: "It is very concerning that some people continue to disregard the advice of medical professionals and are still congregating.

"In particular, I have been contacted by people in Buncrana who are worried about the potential of people gathering in close proximity to each other on the beaches.

"Social distancing could be the most important act that we will ever be asked to do collectively as a community. It is a social responsibility that we need to fulfil.

"Everyone needs to realise the potential of this disease and be cognisant of the horrific news emerging from Italy. The coronavirus pandemic has terrifying potential, particularly for the elderly people we care for. Young people need to be aware of this and think of the worst case scenario that could arise from our actions. These measures are temporary and will pass eventually. But, for now, it's vital that we keep our distance. It's literally a matter of life and death for many," concluded Cllr Murray.