'Donegal Caravan Parks should not be open at this time' - Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD

Donegal TD calls on Government to close caravan parks
A Donegal TD said he has been "inundated with complaints" regarding people travelling to holiday homes, caravan parks and beaches in the county.
Speaking to Donegal Live, Pádraig Mac Lochlainn said: "I have been inundated with complaints from across Donegal this weekend about large numbers of people travelling to holiday homes, caravan parks and the beaches from outside areas. I would like to make a number of points about this.
"Families have been asked to remain in their primary homes (not their second homes, mobile homes or caravans) and to shop locally and go for walks (while social distancing by at least two metres) locally.
"Caravan Parks should not be open at this time, anywhere on the island of Ireland. The government need to call for this as soon as possible. This is not a holiday period. This is a national emergency.
This should not be turned into a 6 Counties versus 26 Counties issue! It’s an issue this last week in seaside towns and villages across this island of Ireland and in Scotland, England and Wales. Nobody can be in any doubt anywhere in Europe or the world that there is a urgent need to follow the public health appeals. Don’t be selfish or reckless with the lives of your family or other families for the foreseeable future, particularly our elderly and those living with underlying conditions, who are terrified at this time," concluded Pádraig Mac Lochlainn.
