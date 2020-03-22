Search operation ongoing in Donegal for missing person

A search operation is ongoing for a missing person in east Donegal.

Gardaí have been carrying out the search assisted by Donegal Mountain Rescue Team and the Sligo-based Coast Guard Rescue 118 helicopter. The helicopter has carried out sweeps over the Killygordon area.

The search got underway when after the alarm was raised this afternoon.

The Garda press office confirmed this evening that the search operation in the Stranorlar area is ongoing.