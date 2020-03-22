Search operation ongoing in Donegal for missing person

Contact
Rescue 118 has been assisting in the search
A search operation is ongoing for a missing person in east Donegal.
Gardaí have been carrying out the search assisted by Donegal Mountain Rescue Team and the Sligo-based Coast Guard Rescue 118 helicopter. The helicopter has carried out sweeps over the Killygordon area.
The search got underway when after the alarm was raised this afternoon.
The Garda press office confirmed this evening that the search operation in the Stranorlar area is ongoing.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
A lone market stall on the very quiet main street in Belleek on St. Patrick’s Day. It’s a day when the border village is usually packed with traders and visitors Picture: Thomas Gallagher
Concern voiced by Donegal councillor regarding lack of social distancing during coronavirus pandemic
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.