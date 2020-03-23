Stobart Air to reduce flights but Donegal-Dublin services set to continue

Stobart Air, the operator of Aer Lingus Regional services - which includes flights between Donegal Airport and Dublin - is set to make changes to its operations this week.

In a statement today, it said that it has taken the decision in response to the Covid-19 outbreak

However, it stressed: "We will continue to operate our public service obligation (PSO) routes from Dublin to Kerry and Dublin to Donegal, maintaining vital domestic connectivity for passengers."

Passengers using the Donegal service should check with the airline or airport for further information.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has seen the demand for airline services decrease at unprecedented levels. Its rapid impact across the global aviation industry has been staggering,” the company said.

Last week, Loganair announced it will be suspending all Glasgow - Donegal flights from today.

Stobart Air announced today that it has taken the decision to operate a significantly reduced schedule this week and temporarily suspend all international flight operations with effect from Saturday, March 28 until further notice.

“All scheduled international services will continue to operate up to 23:59 on Tuesday 24 March to ensure passengers have an opportunity to complete trips or make necessary travel arrangements.

‘’International services between 25 March and 28 March (Wednesday-Saturday) will be reduced to limited services between Dublin and Glasgow and Dublin and Edinburgh. All affected passengers will be notified by email and advised of their options.

It also pointed out that the company has been engaging with its staff, their representatives and wider suppliers over recent days as it explored difficult but necessary measures to retain jobs such as voluntary unpaid leave and reduced working hours while reducing the cost base.

“Now, given the decision to suspend international services, temporary lay-offs will be required. Consultation with staff and employee representative groups to make the difficult but necessary arrangements are underway,” the statement added.

“Stobart Air’s operations, particularly our Aer Lingus Regional service, has proven to be popular with millions of passengers over the years. Central to this has been our team of pilots, cabin crew, ground and executive staff. We remain committed to the resumption of services once the Covid-19 pandemic has ended.”

Aer Lingus has been informed by Stobart Air, operator of the Aer Lingus Regional franchise, that it will cease some of its operations commencing this Wednesday, 25 March. Passengers will be contacted to advise them of their options. Aer Lingus Regional guests can change their flights using the ‘Manage Trip’ section on aerlingus.com