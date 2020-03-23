Donegal Fleadh 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

Fleadh Cheoil Dún na nGall 2020, the county fleadh, has been postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was taken by the Seamus Mac Giolla Bhride branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, which was to host the event.

Fleadh Cheoil Dún na nGall had originally been planned for May 8 to 10. It was due to take place in Carndonagh, the third year in a row the event was due to come to Inishowen.

Seamus Mac Giolla Bhride said: “Due to the ongoing circumstances regarding covid-19, we have postponed the Donegal Fleadh 2020. We will reschedule if circumstances allow.”

The cancellation of Donegal Fleadh 2020 followed the cancellation of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, which had been due to take place in Mullingar in August.

Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, Ireland's premier Traditional arts organisation announced the cancellation of the iconic event on Friday (March 20), again due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Labhrás Ó Murchú, Ardstúthóir, Comhaltas said: "After prolonged consideration and in consultation with the Fleadh Executive Committee in Mullingar, the Buanchoiste, on behalf of the Ardchomhairle, have decided that Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann will not proceed as a scheduled next August."

Mr Ó Murchú added: "The Buanchoiste wish to express their appreciation to all those who have offered advice and suggestions to us. These views are all carefully considered and measured in these very difficult and uncertain times but always being cognisant of Government directives and guidelines.

"With a view to sustaining the essence of the Fleadh, including competitions, a deferred date, possibly the end of October, at a venue to be decided, is being examined. This is subject at all times to the status of the pandemic at that time.

"In the event of a deferred date, this would mean that Provincial Fleadhanna could be deferred to, say, September, and County Fleadhanna to, say, July or August.

"Comhaltas will continue to issue Communications as the need arises. Please be assured that on an hourly basis we will monitor and respond to all necessary developments as they apply to Comhaltas on local, national and international levels.

"Given the resilience of our organisation, we are confident that we can make a positive and meaningful contribution in these times of crisis.

"Ní neart go cur le chéile," concluded Mr Ó Murchú