Missing person found safe and well after search

A search operation in east Donegal has been called off after a missing person was located.

The search led by gardaí started on Sunday and involved Donegal Mountain Rescue Team, the Sligo-based Coast Guard Rescue 118 helicopter and volunteers. The helicopter carried out sweeps over the Killygordon area.

The search got underway when after the alarm was raised on Sunday afternoon.

Gardaí have confirmed that the person has been found safe and well.