Funeral of Donegal man killed in collision to take place on Wednesday

Contact
The Donegal man who died in a road traffic collision in Co Louth on Friday is to be laid to rest on Wednesday.
Séamus Sharkey, 27, from Annagry, died when the car he was driving was involved in a collision with an articulated lorry on the N2 near Collon on Friday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mr Sharkey is survived by his partner Vivienne, parents Mairéad and Joe Óg, his three sisters and three brothers.
He will be laid to rest in Annagry on Wednesday after a private wake and funeral.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.