Funeral of Donegal man killed in collision to take place on Wednesday

The Donegal man who died in a road traffic collision in Co Louth on Friday is to be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Séamus Sharkey, 27, from Annagry, died when the car he was driving was involved in a collision with an articulated lorry on the N2 near Collon on Friday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Sharkey is survived by his partner Vivienne, parents Mairéad and Joe Óg, his three sisters and three brothers.

He will be laid to rest in Annagry on Wednesday after a private wake and funeral.