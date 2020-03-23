Eir puts on hold plans for new charges in Donegal and across the country

In light of the Covid-19 outbreak, Eir has decided to put eircom.net email subscriptions charges on hold.

The company had announced earlier this year that it would be introducing a monthly charge for its email service.

Users of the service initially received an email saying: “At eir we are always looking to improve the service we provide to our customers. To be able to provide an improved eircom.net email service eir will be introducing a charge of €5.99 per month.”

They were told that from March 31, they would be redirected to a payment page when they logged into their email account. Customers would have 60 days from that date to sign up to the new service, after which the email address, account and its contents would be permanently deleted.

However, the company has since said: “Eir has taken the decision to put the subscription charge for the eircom.net email service on hold for the foreseeable future. This means there will be no change to how customers access their eircom.net emails. Our priority during these challenging times is the maintenance of essential communication services for all eir customers.”