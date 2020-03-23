Contact

Welcome for O’Neills switching to produce protective scrubs for health service

Good news for its cross-border workers

O'Neill's premises at the industrial estate on the Dublin Road in Strabane

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

The news that  O’Neill’s Irish International Sportswear in Strabane has been commissioned by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland to manufacture 5,000 Protective Scrubs for front line health workers in the north, has been welcome here in Donegal too.

Many cross-border workers from east Donegal have been employed there at the Dublin Road industrial estate site for many years now.

Castlederg-based MLA, Maolíosa McHugh has welcomed the news.

“The lack of protective gear for front line health workers across the North has been well documented and following the devastating announcement of 750 lay-offs at O’Neills sportswear in Strabane last  Thursday there have been growing calls locally to examine the potential for production at the Strabane site to be shifted to the production of protective scrubs to help in the effort to provide more effective protections for our frontline health workers in the unprecedented health crisis we now face.

“On Friday, local MP, Orlaith Begley put O'Neill’s managing director, Kieran Kennedy, in touch with Finance Minister, Conor Murphy, regarding the possibility of them making such PPE equipment and I continued liaising with both over the weekend. 

"The Finance Minister is responsible for procurement on behalf of the Assembly Executive and I am delighted that he has worked in closely with the Department of Health to give the green light to sign the contract with O'Neills to provide protective scrubs for our frontline health workers," he said.

