RTE television reporter and presenter confirms she has Covid-19

RTÉ broadcaster Claire Byrne has tested positive for Covid-19.

She told RTÉ colleagues by email that the HSE contact tracing system had worked with her over the weekend.

Ms Byrne added that she was now well and over the peak of the condition. She thanked everyone for their support.

The broadcaster co-presented her show Claire Byrne Live from home last week due to experiencing symptoms of the virus.

This evening's show will be broadcast at 10.35pm on RTÉ One and will be co-presented. Ms Byrne will take part via video link while Sarah McInerney will be live in studio.

