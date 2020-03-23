Eight cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Donegal

Contact
Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health
Latest figures just released show that there are now eight confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Donegal.
It had previously stood at less than five but this has increased in line with the upward trend experienced nationally.
Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday March 21 (836 cases), reveals:
- 55% are male and 44% are female, with 37 clusters involving 210 cases
- the median age of confirmed cases is 44 years
- 239 cases (29%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 25 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 208 cases (25%) are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 471, (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 104 cases (12%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 45%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 31%
Dr. Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: “We understand the anxiety this outbreak may be causing people. All aspects of our public health advice are constantly reviewed by the National Public Health Emergency Team and we will not hesitate to take more measures where necessary, based on epidemiological evidence and in proportion with Ireland’s experience of this outbreak.
“The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet again tomorrow morning, where we will continue to review Ireland’s response and make further recommendations where appropriate.”
Dr. Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health; “The key response that every individual can make if they are experiencing symptoms is to self isolate. While we continue to increase testing in Ireland, in line with WHO guidelines, the most important action that can be taken against this virus is isolation and social distancing.”
