Ireland's main Church leaders 'commend' Justice Minister for 'sensitivity' regarding funerals during coronavirus pandemic

As the uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic continues, the leaders of Ireland's main Churches have "commended" the North's Justice Minister, Naomi Long MLA, and the Department of Justice, “for their concern, sensitivity and understanding of the need to ensure dignity and respect, for both the deceased and bereaved."

Their statement came in response to new funeral arrangements during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, announced this evening (23 March).

In their statement the leaders of the Church of Ireland, Methodist Church in Ireland, Roman Catholic Church, Presbyterian Church in Ireland and the Irish Council of Churches said: Exceptional times call for temporary extraordinary measures to suit the needs of the hour, and forward planning is vital. We commend the Justice Minister, Mrs Naomi Long, and the Department of Justice for their concern, sensitivity and understanding of the need to ensure dignity and respect, for both the deceased and bereaved at this difficult time and in the weeks that lie ahead.

"Funeral rites and practices vary in different parts of the world. In many parts of this country we have come to expect that a funeral service with burial/cremation will normally take place around the third day after death. With the evolving Coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis that may not be possible, especially if there are numerous deaths and the authorities come under severe pressure.

“As Church Leaders, we give assurances that appropriate prayerful pastoral support will be offered to all facing bereavement as they undertake what is always a painful journey. We also commit to perform funeral liturgies and services as soon as legally and practically possible, working with funeral directors and others as appropriate.

“As Christians we believe that every aspect of what makes us human is important to God, so physical bodies are precious. However, at this time we also emphasise, as a means of reassurance, the Christian understanding and belief that, after death, the spirit lives on. That does not, in any way, diminish the necessity for a respectful Christian burial or cremation for the physical body of a loved one after their death.

“As Churches we will support bereaved families through the inevitable challenges that will arise in the coming days. Our thoughts and prayers at this time are with all who are having to make these most difficult decisions and with those involved in offering funeral, support and bereavement services.”

The Church Leaders’ statement concluded with a passage from John, Chapter 11 verses 25 & 26, “‘I am the resurrection and the life,’ says the Lord. ‘Those who believe in me, even though they die, yet shall they live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die.’”

It was signed by Rev Brian Anderson (President of the Irish Council of Churches), Rt Rev Dr William Henry (Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland), Rt Rev John McDowell (Church of Ireland Archbishop-elect of Armagh), Most Rev Eamon Martin (Roman Catholic Archbishop of Armagh, Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Dromore and Primate of all Ireland) and Rev Sam McGuffin (President of the Methodist Church in Ireland.)