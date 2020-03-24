WATCH: "We need you all to follow HSE guidelines" - Letterkenny hospital consultant

A consultant in Intensive Care and Anaesthetics at Letterkenny University Hospital has issued an appeal to the Donegal public to follow all the HSE guidelines at this time of crisis.

"We are working night and day to increase our capacity in intensive care," Dr Louise Moran stated.

In a online video, she explains how nurses are being trained with a view to coping with the big increase in admissions which they are expecting due to the coronavirus crisis.

"We need all of you to help us by following the HSE guidelines," she said.

And she added the most importantly people need to follow the advice about social distancing.