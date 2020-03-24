WATCH: "We need you all to follow HSE guidelines" - Letterkenny hospital consultant

Contact
Appeal...Dr. Louise Moran, Consultant, Letterkenny University Hospital
A consultant in Intensive Care and Anaesthetics at Letterkenny University Hospital has issued an appeal to the Donegal public to follow all the HSE guidelines at this time of crisis.
"We are working night and day to increase our capacity in intensive care," Dr Louise Moran stated.
In a online video, she explains how nurses are being trained with a view to coping with the big increase in admissions which they are expecting due to the coronavirus crisis.
#LUH Consultant in Intensive Care and Anaesthetics Dr Louise Moran talks about #COVID19 preparedness at #LUH and the importance of #ProtectingYourselfAndOthers by following @HSELive guidelines. @InishowenIndo @InishTimes @DonegalDaily @dgldemocrat @Donegal_News @HighlandNews pic.twitter.com/hygSTrVmF0— Saolta Group (@saoltagroup) March 23, 2020
"We need all of you to help us by following the HSE guidelines," she said.
And she added the most importantly people need to follow the advice about social distancing.
